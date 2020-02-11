Pets & Animals

Newborn Western lowland gorilla born at Los Angeles Zoo is a girl

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Zoo is happy to announce that the latest baby gorilla born at the zoo is a girl.

The Western lowland gorilla is the first gorilla born at the L.A. Zoo in more than two decades.

She was born on Jan. 18 and has been clinging to her 25-year-old mother N'djia since then. Her 32-year-old father Kelly is keeping a watchful eye, while the rest of the troop keeps a respectful distance.

The baby gorilla still does not have a name.

Western lowlands gorillas are considered critically endangered in their natural habitat of the lowland forests of central Africa.

Related topics:
pets & animalsbaby animalsla zoogorillasendangered species
