White Dog Cafe celebrates 40 years in University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- White Dog Cafe opened its doors in 1983 with doggie decor everywhere you look and a promise to serve local, seasonal and sustainable food.

Founder Judy Wicks was a pioneer of the farm-to-table movement. The 8 ounce cheeseburger, on the menu since the beginning, epitomizes her mission.

Everything from the meat and cheese to the lettuce, tomato, pickle and the smoked bacon that's mixed into the mayo is locally sourced, along with the bun.

The beet and goat cheese salad is another mainstay and the Kennett Square mushroom soup is a fan favorite, made with a blend of a half dozen local mushrooms.

White Dog is housed in an old home with different dining rooms named after different parts of the house.

Wicks is no longer the owner but when she decided she was ready to pass the torch, she interviewed potential buyers, looking for someone who'd commit to carrying on the legacy of her life's work.

The new owners have built on the White Dog brand, buying and expanding into the property next door and opening White Dogs on the Main Line -in Haverford, Wayne and Glen Mills. There's a 5th location slated to open this year in Chester Springs.

White Dog Cafe | Facebook |Instagram

3420 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19104

215-386-9224