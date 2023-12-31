Michigan house explosion: 3 dead, 3 injured after blast at Whitmore Lake home

Video captured the aftermath of a Whitmore Lake house explosion on Saturday.

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. -- At least three people are dead and three others are injured after a house explosion in Michigan on Saturday, WXYZ reported.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a Whitmore Lake home on Winters Lane, near Six Mile Road and US-23.

Northfield Township Police said they are still investigating what may have caused this explosion. Northfield Township Fire, Green Oak Police, Green Oak Fire, and Michigan State Police also responded to the explosion.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.