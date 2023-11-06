Halloween season is here and so is a wildly popular and long-running Broadway musical featuring witches at the Academy of Music.

'Wicked' set for run at the Academy of Music, Nov. 1-26

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Kimmel Cultural Campus is presenting Wicked in its 20th season as part of the Broadway Series.

"It hasn't been here for almost 5 years, so it's exciting to be able to bring it back to Philadelphia audiences," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

It's a reimagining of the story of The Wizard of Oz.

"But told from the perspective of the Wicked Witch of the West, who in this show is named Elphaba," says Egler.

Elphaba is starting a new school but she's not fitting in.

However, her roommate fits in very well.

Celia Hottenstein plays Glinda, who's been dubbed "the good witch."

"She's a very fortunate and privileged young woman," says Hottenstein of her character. "She's the most popular girl at school and everyone loves her."

Egler says drama and comedy ensues.

"Everyone feels on the outs sometimes," says Egler. "And Glinda starts out as a nemesis and becomes a friend."

Hottenstein calls Glinda a hilarious character who has a genuine heart.

"The show really examines what it means to actually do good," she says.

Egler says in the end, Elphaba discovers that what she thinks are her weaknesses are actually her strengths.

"It sends a message to not judge someone on your first impression," says Hottenstein.

Wicked has won three Tony Awards and more than 100 international awards since opening in 2003.

The lighting, scenery and costumes bring the show to life on stage.

"The music is absolutely beautiful and iconic," says Hottenstein.

Egler says it's all about friendship as well as owning the person that you are.

"It's just an incredible show," she says.

Wicked runs Nov. 1 -26 at the Academy of Music.

