Perkasie man who survived 'widow-maker' heart attack reunites with those who helped save him

SELLERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County man had the opportunity to thank all the health care workers who played a role in saving his life.

David Byrne from Perkasie reunited with the cardiac care teams from Grand View and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Wednesday in Sellersville.

David suffered a near-fatal heart attack called a "widow-maker" at his home last year. Everyone around him, from his wife, Jillian, to first responders and doctors, did everything possible to save his life and ensure he was a survivor.

Doctors say a completely blocked artery stopped David's heart. He spent two months in intensive care, followed by inpatient rehab.

As part of his care, David received a heart pump to aid in his recovery. It's been helping his heart keep ticking ever since.
