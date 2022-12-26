Mays Landing woman charged with murder of husband on Christmas night

Arriving officers found the man, later identified as David Wigglesworth, 57, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey woman has been charged with the murder of her husband on Christmas night, officials say.

The suspect has been identified as Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, of Mays Landing.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road for an injured male around 10:19 p.m. Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marylue Wigglesworth Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Officials say the investigation resulted in the arrest of Marylue Wigglesworth on murder charges.

She was taken into custody and transported to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

No further details have been released.