New Jersey grand jury indicts Wildwood mayor, 2 other city officials for alleged fraud

NJ grand jury indicts Wildwood mayor, 2 others for alleged fraud

Investigators say they allegedly filled out their time sheets to wrongly reflect they were full-time city employees

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey grand jury indicted three Wildwood officials for allegedly defrauding the state Health Benefits Program.

Wildwood Mayor Peter Byron, former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., and current City Commissioner Steven Mikulsk all face criminal charges of theft and records tampering.

They face up to 10 years in prison.