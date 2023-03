Wildwood Mayor Peter Byron has admitted to preparing false tax returns.

Mayor of Wildwood, New Jersey admits to preparing false tax returns

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wildwood Mayor Peter Byron has admitted to preparing false tax returns.

Byron pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday.

He was charged with two counts relating to the 2017 and 2018 tax years.

Prosecutors say he took a job with a company in Gloucester County but failed to report that income on his tax returns.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on August 2.