Will Smith plays father of Venus, Serena in new film 'King Richard'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10815553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Will Smith is excited for you to read his memoir.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is now a king in a highly-anticipated new film.Philadelphia native Will Smith tackles the role of Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in the movie "King Richard."Warner Bros. released a trailer for the film on Wednesday.The film tells the story of how Richard Williams raised his two daughters to be tennis phenoms, and documents their humble beginnings in Compton, California.Venus and Serena Williams were executive producers of the project with their sister Isha Price.Aunjanue Ellis ("If Beale Street Could Talk," TV's "Quantico") plays the girls' mom, Oracene "Brandi" Williams, Saniyya Sidney ("Hidden Figures," "Fences") stars as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton (TV's "Godfather of Harlem") stars as Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn (the "Divergent" series, TV's "Scandal") as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal (upcoming "The Many Saints of Newark," "Ford v Ferrari") as coach Rick Macci. The ensemble also includes Andy Bean ("IT Chapter Two"), Kevin Dunn (the "Transformers" films, HBO's "Veep") and Craig Tate ("Greyhound")."King Richard" will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on November 19.