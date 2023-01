A handgun was found outside the school during a search, police said.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A New Castle, Delaware school was placed on lockdown after a gun went off on campus.

Delaware state police say the weapon was fired inside William Penn High Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The school was placed on lockdown for about an hour while investigators searched the building.

During that search, a handgun was found outside the school.

No one was injured.

An investigation into the circumstances of this incident continues.