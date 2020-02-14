William Penn High School student diagnosed with mumps

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A student from William Penn High School in New Castle, Delaware has been diagnosed with mumps.

There is concern that others students may have been exposed, as well.

School officials have contacted 16 families of students who are at a heightened risk due to their immunization status.

They will need to be vigilant for the next few weeks, since it can take 12 to 25 days after exposure for symptoms to begin to show.
