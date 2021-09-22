Arts & Entertainment

Willie Garson, known for 'Sex and the City,' 'White Collar,' dies at 57

Notable celebrities who have recently died

LOS ANGELES -- Willie Garson, the versatile character actor known for "Sex and the City" and "White Collar" among hundreds of TV and film roles, has died at age 57.

A family member confirmed Garson's death to Variety.

Garson was a familiar face to television viewers, but was perhaps best known as Stanford Blatch, the talent agent and friend of Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO series, "Sex and the City."

His lengthy resume over a career spanning more than three decades also included roles in films such as "There's Something About Mary," "Groundhog Day," and "Mars Attacks!" He had guest roles on dozens of television shows, including "Supergirl," "Two and a Half Men," "Wizards of Waverly Place" and "CSI: Miami."

Garson's son Nathen, adopted in 2009, paid tribute to his father on Instagram, posting:

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Garson's last tweet, sent out Sept. 4, perhaps reflected his character best as he asked the public to: "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS."


"Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on," actor Rob Morrow tweeted. "Dear soul, rest easy."


DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

