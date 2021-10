EDGEWATER PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Willingboro, New Jersey man is facing charges in connection with the killing of two men outside an Edgewater Park apartment complex in March, including a man who shielded a 10-year-old during the gunfire.Andre Price, is now charged with murdering Al-Tarrek Bell and Sadiel Gonzalez.Bell was in the backseat of the car with his girlfriend's 10-year old nephew when the gunfire rang out.His mother says Bell draped his body over the 10-year old boy, saving his life.Police say the shooting was over a fight that happened earlier that evening at a water ice store.