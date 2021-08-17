The 'Crab Lady' opens popular Crab Cravers food truck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- She's known as the "neighborhood crab lady."Yolanda Parson recently opened up her new food truck for business at in Wilmington - and she's already a big hit."I sell out every day," she said. "Every time I come out here, I sell out."Crab Cravers food truck flavors the crabs in their signature family-created seasoning and the proof is in the pudding - or should we say crabs.Customers say they feel like they are part of the family when they step up to the Crab Cravers window.Parson says she knows her vision and where she's heading, so she just knew she needed to open a food truck."I want to thank God for this because this is exactly what I prayed for," she said.1600 North East Boulevard, Wilmington, Delaware