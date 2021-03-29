19-year-old man critically wounded in shooting near Wilmington playground

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near a playground in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened around 2:44 a.m. Monday on the 400 block of Bradford Street.Police responded to reports of gunshots.Once on the scene, officers found the victim shot in the torso.He was taken to the hospital.Police searched the Barbara Hicks Playground and picnic area on the block for evidence.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Wilkerson at (302) 576-3638.