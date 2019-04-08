Wilmington shooting leaves 6 injured, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware are investigating after at least six people were injured in a shooting on Sunday night.

It happened near the intersection of 10th and Pine Streets around 7 p.m.

Police tell Action News that at least six people were shot.

All victims were taken to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver tells Action News the shooting happened outside of a corner store that has been dubbed a "nuisance store," as neighbors have reported past complaints.

No arrests have been made.
