Wilmington shooting leaves 6 injured, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware are investigating after at least six people were injured in a shooting on Sunday night.It happened near the intersection of 10th and Pine Streets around 7 p.m.Police tell Action News that at least six people were shot.All victims were taken to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver tells Action News the shooting happened outside of a corner store that has been dubbed a "nuisance store," as neighbors have reported past complaints.No arrests have been made.