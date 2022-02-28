community

Officials in Winslow Township, NJ announce passing of Mayor Barry Wright

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A community in South Jersey is mourning the sudden passing of its mayor.

On Sunday night, officials in Winslow Township have announced the death of Mayor Barry Wright.

Wright first served in the police department for 27 years before becoming a committee member and then mayor.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.

Commissioners Louis Cappelli Jr. and Jeffrey Nash released this statement on Wright's passing:

"The Camden County community has been crushed with the passing of Winslow Township Mayor Barry Wright today. As a Board, we are shocked to lose someone that dedicated his life to the selfless endeavor of serving the residents of Winslow Township and Camden County as a dedicated civil servant. Barry was rooted in Winslow Township and after serving for 27 years as a township police officer, he continued to give back to his community by serving in elected office as a committeeman and then as a mayor for 20 years. Barry was the epitome of integrity and gave everything he had to building a better community for generations to come. He was a thoughtful and intelligent elected official who always put others first. Sadly, Barry has left large shoes to fill in Winslow and our thoughts and prayers are with his family right now in this most difficult time."

