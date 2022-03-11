Snow, bitter cold temps to create weather whiplash this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Families across the Delaware Valley are experiencing weather whiplash as another winter storm is on the way this weekend.We are approaching the time of year when it might be difficult to tell exactly which season it is based on what people are wearing.Some have on coats and beanies, while others are going with shorts. But with the up and down temperatures each day, most people are wearing long sleeve shirts or sweaters, and some are adding on multiple layers."It's pneumonia weather. That's why I always keep my winter coat out until the sun is at least here for two weeks or more," said Philadelphia resident Karima Evans.Be sure to grab your coat this weekend as 6abc meteorologists are calling for rain, wind and accumulating snow for parts of our area."I definitely do not like the snow and I'm looking forward to warmer temperatures," said Ericka Blair.Employees at local hardware stores say they're switching inventory from winter equipment, over to items such as fresh soil and planters for the spring season."I got a lot of stuff leftover. It really wasn't that bad of a snow year. The salt from the local hardware store, the shovel. Still got stuff leftover," said Clifton Patterson.People like Patterson who enjoy walks are hoping the final blast of winter will be over this weekend."Spring is here, it's just taking a funny course," said Bill Holtzman.One thing we do know for sure is that milder weather is on the way next week.