Woman, 45, shot in head in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 45-year-old woman was shot in the head in West Philadelphia and police are searching for her killer.

It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on the unit block of N. Millick Street near Market, close to the 60th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line.



Witnesses tell Action News they heard an argument prior to the shooting, but police cannot confirm that.

Police said there were a lot of people in the area due to the proximity of the train station.

Authorities will be looking at nearby surveillance cameras to see if they captured the suspect.
