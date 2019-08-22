Woman, 45, shot in head in West Philadelphia

BREAKING: 45yo woman shot in head on N. Millick St. near Market. This is close to 60th St Station for the Market-Frankford line. @6abc pic.twitter.com/tlBL8pMCtG — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 22, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 45-year-old woman was shot in the head in West Philadelphia and police are searching for her killer.It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on the unit block of N. Millick Street near Market, close to the 60th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line.Witnesses tell Action News they heard an argument prior to the shooting, but police cannot confirm that.Police said there were a lot of people in the area due to the proximity of the train station.Authorities will be looking at nearby surveillance cameras to see if they captured the suspect.