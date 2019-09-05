new jersey news

New Jersey woman admits fatally stabbing identical twin in drunken street fight

Twin murder suspect denied release. Watch the report from Action News Mornings on June 28, 2019.

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- A New Jersey woman accused of stabbing her identical twin to death during a drunken street fight has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges.

Amanda Ramirez entered her plea Thursday. The 27-year-old Camden resident faces up to 10 years in state prison when she's sentenced Nov. 15.

Woman fatally stabbed outside Camden apartment
Police have arrested a Camden woman for allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death over the weekend.

Ramirez initially denied stabbing her sister, Anna, at the Centennial Village Apartments in Camden on June 22. She later admitted to the stabbing but claimed she had acted in self-defense after her sister got a knife and came at her.

Ramirez said Thursday that the stabbing occurred after a night of heavy drinking, adding that she can't remember why she and her sister started fighting. The brawl ended when Ramirez stabbed her sister once in the chest.
Twin murder suspect denied release
A New Jersey woman accused of stabbing her identical twin to death during a street fight will remain jailed until her trial on aggravated manslaughter charges.
