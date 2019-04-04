SHELTON, Conn. -- A woman was arrested and charged after police say a five-month-old baby died after being left home alone.
Police say Jessyka Oliveira left the 5-month-old as well as two other children under the age of 6-years-old alone at home on Dec. 20, 2018.
According to officials, Oliveira called 911 and performed CPR until the arrival of police and EMS, who were able to get a pulse.
The five-month-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Oliveira was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count of interfering with a police officer.
Police haven't released how the child died.
Oliveira was released after posting $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court.
Woman arrested after 5-month-old left home alone dies
TOP STORIES
Show More