Woman arrested after 5-month-old left home alone dies

SHELTON, Conn. -- A woman was arrested and charged after police say a five-month-old baby died after being left home alone.

Police say Jessyka Oliveira left the 5-month-old as well as two other children under the age of 6-years-old alone at home on Dec. 20, 2018.

According to officials, Oliveira called 911 and performed CPR until the arrival of police and EMS, who were able to get a pulse.

The five-month-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Oliveira was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count of interfering with a police officer.

Police haven't released how the child died.

Oliveira was released after posting $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court.
