Woman arrested after 5-month-old left home alone dies.

SHELTON, Conn. -- A woman was arrested and charged after police say a five-month-old baby died after being left home alone.Police say Jessyka Oliveira left the 5-month-old as well as two other children under the age of 6-years-old alone at home on Dec. 20, 2018.According to officials, Oliveira called 911 and performed CPR until the arrival of police and EMS, who were able to get a pulse.The five-month-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.Oliveira was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count of interfering with a police officer.Police haven't released how the child died.Oliveira was released after posting $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court.