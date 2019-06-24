Camden woman arrested for allegedly stabbing twin sister to death

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a Camden woman for allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death over the weekend.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning outside of the Centennial Apartments on East State Street.Authorities tell Action News officers found 27-year-old Anna Ramirez suffering from a stab wound to her chest. She was later pronounced dead.Ramirez's twin sister, 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez was arrested in her death.Ramirez was transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.