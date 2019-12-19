Springfield shoplifting: Woman arrested, man who allegedly threw baby at guard still sought

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman wanted in connection to a Delaware County shoplifting incident where a baby was allegedly thrown at a security guard has been arrested.

The Springfield Township Police Department said Thursday the woman has been taken into custody and arraigned.

They are still searching for the male suspect who police said threw the baby. Police said they do know his identity.

It happened at the Target store on the 1200 block of Baltimore Pike.

Police said the man and woman were shoplifting baby formula while carrying a baby strapped in a car seat.

While trying to get away from store security, police said the man threw the baby and car seat at security staff.

Investigators released images of the man and woman who allegedly attempted to walk out of the Target store with a shopping cart and backpack filled with formula.

When approached by store security, the woman took off. The man allegedly threw a car seat with a child inside of it at the security employee in the process.

EMBED More News Videos

Police said parents toss baby in car seat after attempting to steal formula from Springfield Target store: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at Noon, December 17, 2019



"He threw the baby at him, the car seat tipped, the baby fell over, out of the car seat and rolled out," said Police Chief Joe Daly.

It was not clear if the child, who is estimated to be under one year old, was hurt in the fall.

Police said the security guard picked the child up and handed him back to the woman who claimed to be the child's mother.

The couple got away before officers arrived at the store.

Police said they have identified the male suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyspringfield township (delaware county)shopliftingbabytarget
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, dozens hurt, in snow squall wreck on I-80
Boy living in domestic violence shelter asks Santa for a 'very good dad'
Teacher adopts student from Philadelphia school
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Global stocks dip after Trump impeachment vote
Locals react to impeachment of President Trump
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
Show More
AccuWeather: Coldest morning of the season
NJ girl, 4, hailed as hero for calling 911 and saving mom
Woman charged after 44 dog carcasses found in freezer
Bread rubbed on laptops turns black in students' experiment
Ex-principal admits having child porn on his school computer
More TOP STORIES News