Woman charged in asphyxiation death of 11-month-old baby at unlicensed day care

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County woman has been charged in the death of an 11-month old baby she was caring for.Lauren Landgrebe, 48, is accused of involuntary manslaughter, operating a daycare without a license, and other charges.Prosecutors say she left the infant unattended for two hours in a car seat while she sat outside by her swimming pool on August 27.According to an affidavit of probable cause, around 2 p.m. that day, Landgrebe gave the baby a bottle. But because the baby could not hold the bottle herself, Landgrebe propped it up on a rolled hand towel.According to the complaint, Landgrebe told investigators she did not return to check on the child until 4 p.m.But during a separate interview with authorities, Landgrebe said she took a photo of the napping baby at some point after 2 p.m., but deleted it from her photos while her husband was on the phone with emergency responders.Landgrebe's husband found the baby unresponsive sometime after 4 p.m. and partially strapped in a car seat on the dining room table.The child died of asphyxiation by strangulation after being placed incorrectly in a car seat and left unattended for about two hours.That day, the baby was one of eight children in Landgrebe's care at her home on Rosebud Road in Upper Southampton Township.