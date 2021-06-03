3 Wilmington, Delaware police officers injured by gunfire while responding to call

Shortly before 6:30am, SWAT climbed up ladder to third floor apartment. He knocked on window and then went in. Other officers later followed. pic.twitter.com/NiHCrYueyU — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 3, 2021

So far, a small child and a woman have been taken down this ladder by officers. Police have been on the scene since last night after three Wilmington officers were shot. Officers are stable. pic.twitter.com/s0iOBbQtdr — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 3, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10737794" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Using a fire truck ladder, SWAT team members entered a building in Wilmington.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10736458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over massive police presence in Delaware on June 2, 2021.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10736489" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware after reports that multiple officers were shot on Wednesday night.

Update from Wilmington. Three officers have been shot. Active SWAT situation going on. Details below. @6abc pic.twitter.com/lnrrK6EDem — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) June 3, 2021

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Using a fire truck ladder, SWAT team members entered a building in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday morning that has been the center of an hourslong standoff.Minutes later, a woman and a small child exited from the window.The Action Cam was at the scene around 6:20 a.m. as members of the SWAT unit entered the building through a third-floor window on the 2400 block of North Market Street, approximately eight hours since three Wilmington officers were shot at the same location.One SWAT officer went up the ladder, knocked on the window, opened it and then went inside. He was followed by more SWAT officers, one by one.Then around ten minutes later, officers started to exit the building.Moments after, a small child was carried down by officers.One of the officers could then be seen talking to a woman who eventually exited through the same window and slowly made her way down the ladder.It was not known if anyone else was inside the building. The status of the gunman remains unclear.Three Wilmington police officers were injured by gunfire while responding to a call Wednesday night.The view from Chopper 6 showed a massive police presence and dozens of officers with their guns drawn.Wilmington police said all three injured officers were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.Residents between 23rd Street and 27th Street, from West Street to Carter Street, are being asked to shelter in place and await further instructions from police.Action News spoke with Pastor Derrick Johnson whose church is on the same block."It's a sad day in my community. It's a sad day when anybody shoots at or shoots law enforcement, but it's also a sad day when our community is so divided and so afraid of the police in some ways that the deployment is not a more important topic for city, our mayor," Johnson said.SWAT officers had entered the building Wednesday night, but the standoff continued.