Woman critical following hit and run on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.The impact of the crash was powerful enough to knock the 73-year-old woman out of her shoes when she was hit while walking along the Boulevard near Cottman Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.The victim was unconscious when police arrived and officials said she is currently in critical condition."They found a woman lying on the main street between the two southbound lanes," said Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small. "She was suffering from severe trauma to her head. She also broke her leg."Police said the woman was struck while walking along the southbound lanes near the median area. The impact of the crash sent her over a four-foot fence connecting to another set of southbound lanes."We have a wig we believe she was wearing. We also have her purse that has identification and a bag of some groceries with some food missing, so I believe she was carrying those food items when she got hit," said Small.Witnesses said the vehicle that hit her was dark in color, possibly black.Police found a mirror from the vehicle at the scene. The driver did not stop following the impact.Police are encouraging that person to turn himself or herself in."It may have been an accident," said Small. "But if the person struck her is aware of what happened or sees it on the news, they should call police. Just contact 911- that's the best thing to do."Investigators are interviewing witnesses to the crash.Police are procuring video from surveillance cameras from businesses in the area in an effort to help track down the driver.