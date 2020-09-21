Woman shot, killed while riding as passenger in car in Juniata Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot while riding as a passenger inside a moving car early Monday in the city's Juniata Park section.It happened around 2:15 a.m. on the 4400 block of I Street.Police said the woman was shot once in the chest.The driver then crashed into two other cars.Police said the driver was not hurt and is currently being interviewed by homicide detectives.Investigators said a white sedan with tinted windows was seen leaving the location.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.