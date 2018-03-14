Woman found dead with 7 stab wounds in West Philadelphia ID'd

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly police: Woman found dead with 7 stab wounds. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 5pm on March 13, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have released the name of the woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Cora May, 39, was found on the first floor of a rooming house in the 100 block of N. Edgewood Street in West Philadelphia around 12:43 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were called to the location for a report of a person screaming.

Officers say May was stabbed seven times. She suffered wounds to the upper chest and hands.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors say they did not hear anything in the hours leading up to the discovery and were concerned to learn about the crime.

"It's very upsetting, on this block too where she got killed, it's very upsetting because we say 'hi' and 'by,' you know," said Denise Thomas.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. Police say there have been no arrests.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsstabbinghomicideWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News