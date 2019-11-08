Woman gunned down after opening door in West Philadelphia identified

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has died after she was shot while answering the door on Thursday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.It happened around 7:10 p.m. on the 5800 block of Walton Avenue.Police 22-year-old Shoni Sanders was shot once in her chest upon opening the door by an unknown man.She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said Sanders appeared to have been the intended target.Police say there was another woman and children at the home when the shooting occurred.No description of the shooter is available at this time.