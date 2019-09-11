Woman gunned down in front of Philadelphia home during drive-by shooting: Police

A woman was gunned down in front of her home during a drive-by shooting as reported during Action News at 11 on September 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was gunned down in front of her home during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North 9th Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say a 23-year-old woman collapsed in front of her home after being shot in the head.

Family members say the victim was sitting on the steps when the shots rang out.

Police believe the shots may have been fired from down the block.

Two separate caliber shell casings were found near the scene.

"Clearly, two separate semi-automatic weapons were used," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Police say the woman may have been a victim of stray gunfire.

"Due to the fact that this female was sitting on her steps and she was hundreds of feet away from where we found ballistic evidence, and she was only shot one time in the head, there's a possibility she was struck by stray gunfire," said Small.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Suspect wanted for 3 attempted abduction incidents in Philly
Crystal meth overtaking heroin as drug of choice: Upper Darby police
Souderton Area School District Contending With Ransomware Cyberattack
Delaware Co. communities sending 20,000 lbs of donations to Bahamas 
Dog found dead in cage in South Philadelphia
3 pedestrians struck by driver in shopping plaza parking lot: Police
Show More
South Jersey man accidentally grows world record cornstalk
Flying tire smashes into woman's car on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Woman killed by train in Ewing Township, NJ
Gun vendors selling to NJ must follow rules under order
More TOP STORIES News