Woman hit by stray bullet while walking dog in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 59-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet while she was walking her dog in North Philadelphia, police say.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday on North 32nd Street near Lippincott Street.

The victim and her husband told police they were near their house walking their dog when they heard a gunshot.

The woman soon realized she was hit.

Arriving officers found the victim shot in her lower leg.

Surveillance cameras captured at least part of the incident.

"It clearly appears that she was struck by stray gunfire while she was out with her husband, walking her dog, right outside of her house," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police are still trying to determine who opened fire and where exactly the bullets came from.

"Right now we don't have a description of the shooter or shooters," said Small.

Police will continue to review footage from surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.
