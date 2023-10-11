Woman fatally struck by car while crossing street near 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was hit and killed Wednesday morning near 30th Street Station in University City.

According to the police, the 56-year-old woman was hit just after 6 a.m., as she was crossing the street near John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Schuylkill Avenue.

Police said the driver, who was heading west toward I-76 when he struck the woman, remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

An investigation into the circumstances of this crash continues.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.