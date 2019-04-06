Woman injured in Hunting Park house fire

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) -- A woman was injured when her Philadelphia home caught on fire overnight.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of North Palethorp Street in the city's Hunting Park section.

They found flames shooting from the second floor of the home.

Smoke billowed into a neighboring home.

A woman living in that home is being treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
