Woman injured in Hunting Park house fire

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) -- A woman was injured when her Philadelphia home caught on fire overnight.
Firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of North Palethorp Street in the city's Hunting Park section.
They found flames shooting from the second floor of the home.
Smoke billowed into a neighboring home.
A woman living in that home is being treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
