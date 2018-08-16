Woman killed on front porch of family member's West Philadelphia home

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 51-year-old woman was found shot to death on the front porch of a family member's West Philadelphia home.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of North 59th Street.

Police responding to reports of gunshots found the woman on the porch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They say she was shot at point blank range in the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the woman was either just arriving or leaving her family member's home. They believe she was the intended target.

"It appears the shooter was firing shots from very close proximity to the victim. So we believe at this time that this victim may be the intended the target due to the fact they were shot so close and the ballistic evidence is so close to where the victim collapsed," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Additional family members arrived on the scene as police continued their investigation.

Investigators are hoping to talk to neighbors who may have seen or heard something that could lead to the killer.

