Woman shot in Germantown section of Philadelphia, responding officers shoot male suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers were involved in a shooting in East Germantown on Saturday night.

According to police, officers shot a suspect while responding to a report of a person shot in the unit block of E. Walnut Lane just after 11 p.m.

They wound a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and neck, but investigators say responding officers reported shots fired and then shot a male suspect.

The circumstances that led to the man being shot were not immediately clear.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her back and neck and taken to Einstein Hospital

The man was also taken to Einstein Hospital, police said.
