Woman in car shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

Woman shot in car in North Philadelphia.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the suspect who shot a woman multiple times while she was sitting in a car in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of West Russell Street.

Police say the woman was shot twice in the chest and once in the arm.

Arriving officers, however, could not find the victim or the vehicle at the scene.

They were soon notified that the victim and the vehicle had been taken to Temple University Hospital.

When police arrived to the hospital, they found the car outside with a smashed windshield and a bullet hole in the door.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.
