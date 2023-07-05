Women to Watch Series: Christina Wallace, Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School

Host Sue Rocco speaks with Christina Wallace about her love of the arts, math and her new book, The Portfolio Life.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "I was always a bit of an oddball and a loner but didn't worry about fitting in." Christina Wallace

Christina grew up with a love of both music and math. While she thrived academically, she also had a love of the arts. When she combined the two she would learn that the perfect route for her was to become an entrepreneur. Many twists and turns that took place in her life led to her latest book, The Portfolio Life which details the importance of diversification in both finance and life.