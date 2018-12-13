Worker beaten with wrench in Germantown robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The search is on for two robbery suspects who beat a store employee with a wrench.

Investigators have released video showing the incident inside Star One Wireless in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Two men stormed into the store around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

One started hitting a worker with a wrench while the other forced a second employee to open a cash register and give up all the phones.

The worker engaged in the violent struggle managed to escape and call for help.

The suspects ran off with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

