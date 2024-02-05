Philadelphia soccer officials talk plans after dates announced for FIFA World Cup 2026

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia soccer officials and the city can start planning for 2026, now that the schedule has been announced for the six FIFA World Cup matches set to be played at Lincoln Financial Field.

"We're going to have to build down at Lincoln Financial Field. The hospitality villages, there's international broadcast compounds," said Meg Kane, host city executive for Philadelphia Soccer 2026 during a news conference on Monday.

The five group stage matches in June and the round of 16 match on July 4th are expected to bring more than 500,000 people to the area.

"Each one of these matches will consume about 26,000 room nights," said Gregg Caron, CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. "To put that in perspective: the city proper has 14,400 rooms in the city and county of Philadelphia. So you think about what that immediate impact is going to have on our collar counties and our partners in south Jersey."

And with the World Cup final set to be played in East Rutherford, New Jersey, officials suspect there will be some fans who will stay in the Philadelphia area.

Officials will be focused on transportation, security and safety with the game on July 4th coinciding with the Welcome America festival and our nation's 250th birthday.

"We enter into mutual aid agreements with other jurisdictions and counties for support from police, security, homeland," said Jazelle Jones, Director of Special Events for the City of Philadelphia. "So this is how we are able to coordinate and manage all of it."

We found fans who are hoping to get a ticket.

"It's a bucket list item for sports fans in general. I'm not a huge soccer fan and it's something that - if it's at your front door, why not?" said Trevor Koerwer of Old City.

So when can you try to get those coveted tickets? Organizers expect them to go on sale in about a year.

Dates for Fifa World Cup 2026 in Philadelphia

The first group stage match in Philadelphia will be on Sunday, June 14.

The next will be five days later on Friday, June 19. The next group stage will be on Monday, June 22, as well as final group stage contests on Thursday, June 25, and Saturday, June 27.

The Round-of-16 will be on July 4, 2026.