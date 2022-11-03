Philadelphia fully behind the Phillies during improbable World Series run

Everywhere you go you see Phillies' red as the city shows appreciation for a team no one thought would reach these heights.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies were never supposed to be here.

Think back to early in the season.

A poor 22-29 start forced the team to fire Joe Girardi and promote bench coach Rob Thomson to manager.

Bryce Harper fractured his left thumb and missed nearly two months of action.

SEE ALSO: Meet the locals who make Bryce Harper's bats

Then, as critics would say, they limped into the postseason thanks to MLB expanding the playoff field.

But here they are, two wins away from a championship. Confident as ever despite Wednesday's 5-0 loss.

No matter what happens the rest of the way, the Phillies' run to the World Series is as improbable as any team we've seen here.

The Phillies have turned this city red, and they deserve a lot of praise for that.