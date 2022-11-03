Philadelphia Phillies fans plan travel to Houston amid rising prices

After the Phillies lost Game 4, it guaranteed at least one more game being played in Houston.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies fans made their presence known at Minute Maid Park for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series, and now they are planning another trip to Houston.

"We'll see what happens tonight," said Tom Dixon, who was outside Citizens Bank Park trying to get tickets to game four on Thursday night. "If they have a chance to clinch, absolutely we'll go down there to support these guys."

But experts warn: every hour you wait to book your trip to Houston, the flights and hotels will get more expensive.

According to Scottscheapflights.com, on Monday a round trip flight from Philadelphia to Houston cost about $349. Now the price is up to $599.

"I wouldn't delay much longer," said Jana Tidwell with AAA. "If you are considering traveling to Houston, book now. I know some people who booked last night just to hold that spot."

Travelers also have to consider hotels, car rentals and food. Not to mention tickets to Game 6, and possibly Game 7, of the World Series.

Tony Marconni wanted to make the trip, but the cost was just too much. He plans to support the Phillies from home.

"I think it would have been great to be on a plane with a lot of people from Philly," Marconni said.

Experts recommend buying refundable airline tickets and hotels in case your plans change.