Wrong-way crash in Midtown Manhattan injures 9, including police officer

Janice Yu reports from Midtown on the crash that injured 9 people including 3 police officers.

NEW YORK -- An out-of-control driver allegedly fleeing an early morning dispute struck seven pedestrians and injured a police officer before crashing on a Manhattan sidewalk.

The 44-year-old suspect was in a dispute with another man on Seventh Avenue when officers arrived just after 1:30 a.m. New Year's Day.

Police attempted to intervene, and the suspect drove off in a black Mercedes the wrong way, heading north on Seventh Avenue.

He turned westbound on West 34th Street, driving for several blocks, before jumping the sidewalk and crashing into a restaurant just before Ninth Avenue.

During the blocks-long reckless driving spree, he struck a 39-year-old woman, pinning her under a food cart.

Six other civilians were also struck. They were all were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The driver is in critical but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital, where charges are pending.

One police officer was struck as the suspect fled the initial dispute. He was taken to NYU Langone stable condition. Two other police officers were treated at scene, but are not being counted among the injured.

West 34th Street between 9th and 8th Avenues remains closed. That closure backed up traffic as revelers were still out and wrapping up their New Year's Eve festivities.