Lower Merion Township police investigate shooting

WYNNEWOOD,Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Lower Merion Township Monday morning.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Surry Lane at Haverford Avenue, just a few blocks from City Avenue.

Neighbors told Action News they heard at least 8 gunshots and police have taped off a house on the block.

So far there is no official word on the possible number of people injured or whether the shooter is in custody.

Officers brought in a K-9 from Radnor Police to assist in the search

Lower Merion police said they working to release more information.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
