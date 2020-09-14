Lower Merion Township police investigate shooting

WYNNEWOOD,Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Lower Merion Township Monday morning.It happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Surry Lane at Haverford Avenue, just a few blocks from City Avenue.Neighbors told Action News they heard at least 8 gunshots and police have taped off a house on the block.So far there is no official word on the possible number of people injured or whether the shooter is in custody.Officers brought in a K-9 from Radnor Police to assist in the searchLower Merion police said they working to release more information.