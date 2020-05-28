Yardley Borough moms decorate Main Street to celebrate graduating seniors

YARDLEY BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two Bucks County women felt so bad for graduating seniors missing in-person ceremonies, they took matters into her own hands.They started their very own project to line Main Street in Yardley Borough with the faces of all of the community's graduates."We wanted to honor them and let them know that they did a great job and to be proud of everything they have done," says Paula Johnson, whose daughter is graduating Pennsbury High School.Johnson, along with Sandy Brady, who doesn't have high-school-age children, draped a big banner across Main Street and added senior pictures to lamp posts.They say this is not a borough initiative, but they truly wanted to do something for the kids."We know this is a difficult time for everyone and especially the seniors," says Brady. "Our hearts went out to them and we wanted to do something to put a smile on their faces and honor the huge milestone they're having graduating high school."The graduates come from Pennsbury, Notre Dame, Conwell Egan, and all area schools.They want to make sure every senior is represented. If they missed anyone, they urge you to reach out.