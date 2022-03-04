body found

Man charged in 2021 kidnapping, death of Wilmington resident found zip-tied in Delco

Officials said the victim was shot in the head and his body was left in an industrial park in Delaware County.
YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Federal officials in Delaware said a man made his initial court appearance Thursday on charges related to the 2021 kidnapping and death of a Wilmington resident.

According to investigators, Kimon Burton-Roberson and co-conspirators entered a Wilmington home and beat a man with a blunt object on July 21, 2021.

The victim's hands were tied together with zip ties before he was put in Burton-Roberson's car and driven across state lines to Pennsylvania, officials said.

Once in Pennsylvania, officials said the victim was shot in the head and his body was left in an industrial park in Delaware County.

Burton-Roberson is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and Kidnapping.

If convicted, he faces life in prison or capital punishment, authorities said.

This investigation is ongoing and involves collaboration between FBI, the Yeadon Borough Police Department, and the Wilmington Department of Police.

