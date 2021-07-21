body found

Murder victim found tied up, shot near cemetery in Delaware Co.

Police believe the victim, who was found in Pa., was kidnapped in Delaware.
By
YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There is an investigation spanning two states after a murder victim was found tied up and shot near a Delaware County, Pennsylvania cemetery.

Police believe the victim was kidnapped in Wilmington, Delaware.

The hunt is now on for two suspects in this case.



The male victim was found bound and shot along Baltimore Pike in Yeadon around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday.

The discovery was made by someone who was walking along a wooded area near the parking lot of a shipping and warehouse center across from Fernwood Cemetery.

Yeadon Police Chief Anthony Paparo says there is video of a vehicle in the area at the time of the crime.

He went on to add that surveillance video is a key component in this case and it's leading detectives in the direction of at least two potential suspects.

"You can't do anything in this world without being on video, and these idiots are on video. So my suggestion is set a place at the table, 'cause we'll be coming," said Chief Paparo.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

