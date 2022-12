Year in Review: Action News photographer captures sounds of 2022

Photojournalist Dan Sheridan took a look back on some of the stories we covered here at Action News with a special focus on the sounds of 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In just a few days, we'll be wrapping up the year that was 2022.

Photojournalist Dan Sheridan took a look back on some of the stories we covered here at Action News with a special focus on the sounds of 2022.