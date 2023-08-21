The yellow-legged hornet - cousin of the so-called 'Murder Hornet' - has been spotted in Georgia for the first time.

'Yellow-legged hornets' land in U.S. - why authorities are warning about new invasive species

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- First came the murder hornets, then the spotted lantern flies. Now, there's a new invasive species buzzing around.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture has issued a warning about the invasive yellow-legged hornet.

According to the GDA, these hornets, also known as Asian hornet, were detected in Savannah, Georgia earlier this month - marking the first time they've ever been spotted in the U.S.

The yellow-legged hornet is native to southeast Asia but is also found in parts of Europe and the Middle East.

One of the biggest concerns with this insect is that it has the potential to threaten honey production, native pollinators, and a number of crops in the state.

The insect builds egg-shaped nests, often in trees, that can host up to 6,000 worker hornets.

The GDA is encouraging those who spot what they believe to be these yellow-legged hornets to take photos and file them on their website.