Young child falls from second floor window in Philadelphia

A young girl is hospitalized after police say she fell from the second-floor window of a home in Philadelphia on Wednesday.It happened around 4:30 p.m. along the 1700 block of Folsom Street in North Philadelphia.Police say the child, approximately 3 to 4 years old, fell from the window, but it's believed lawn chairs helped break the child's fall.The girl was rushed to an area hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition.