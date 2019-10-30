Young child falls from second floor window in Philadelphia

A young girl is hospitalized after police say she fell from the second-floor window of a home in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. along the 1700 block of Folsom Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the child, approximately 3 to 4 years old, fell from the window, but it's believed lawn chairs helped break the child's fall.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents, 2 children found shot to death in West Philadelphia
PSPCA releases new video of suspect accused of stealing puppy
Some communities opt to move trick-or-treating due to weather
AccuWeather: Waves of Rain on Halloween, Gusty Winds Overnight
Pa. officer sings 'Happy Birthday' to boy during traffic stop
Twitter bans all political advertisements
Charges dropped against mother who left baby on bus in Bethlehem
Show More
Archbishop Carroll lockdown lifted, no weapon found
Trick-or-treating tips; boo to Halloween rain
Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after firework explosion: Family
Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him
Doctor hired by family: Epstein injuries seem like homicide
More TOP STORIES News