A young girl is hospitalized after police say she fell from the second-floor window of a home in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. along the 1700 block of Folsom Street in North Philadelphia.
Police say the child, approximately 3 to 4 years old, fell from the window, but it's believed lawn chairs helped break the child's fall.
The girl was rushed to an area hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Young child falls from second floor window in Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News