WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspects sought after youth football field vandalized in Philadelphia

The city's electricians union has already offered to make the $30,000 repairs at no charge.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, October 15, 2023 10:35PM
Suspects sought after youth football field vandalized in Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspects sought after youth football field vandalized in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A youth football field in the Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia was targeted by vandals, leaving kids without a place to play.

Authorities say sometime in early October, thieves stole the wiring from inside the field lights.

This has jeopardized the boy's football season and girl's cheerleading season, officials say.

The city's electricians union has already offered to make the $30,000 repairs at no charge.

Police say now the search is on for those responsible for the damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Philadelphia police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW