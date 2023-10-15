Suspects sought after youth football field vandalized in Philadelphia

The city's electricians union has already offered to make the $30,000 repairs at no charge.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A youth football field in the Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia was targeted by vandals, leaving kids without a place to play.

Authorities say sometime in early October, thieves stole the wiring from inside the field lights.

This has jeopardized the boy's football season and girl's cheerleading season, officials say.

The city's electricians union has already offered to make the $30,000 repairs at no charge.

Police say now the search is on for those responsible for the damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Philadelphia police.